Egretia 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $606,112.00 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Egretia has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $606,112.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00046700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00218308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087934 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Egretia is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

