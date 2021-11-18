Eidelman Virant Capital Has $276,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.63 and a 200-day moving average of $223.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $200.13 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

