Eidelman Virant Capital Has $461,000 Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Sprott were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SII opened at $46.05 on Thursday. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

