Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $128,000 Investment in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 875,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 568,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 458,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 394,519 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NYSE:BW opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

