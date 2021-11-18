Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.01

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.01 and traded as high as C$12.87. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$12.46, with a volume of 253,290 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CSFB set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -21.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

