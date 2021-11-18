Electra Protocol Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.84 million and $79,829.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00219711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,843,261,653 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

