Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the October 14th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.8 days.

ELROF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $$7.57 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

