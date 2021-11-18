Elrond Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.19 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $313.66 or 0.00530141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and approximately $176.70 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00169519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,743,406 coins and its circulating supply is 19,750,154 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.