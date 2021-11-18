Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.00

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.00 and traded as low as $31.46. Empire shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 700 shares.

EMLAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

