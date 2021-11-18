Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.