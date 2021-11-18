Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavor Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.51 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of 26.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.43.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

