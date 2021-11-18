Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 33.77.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 26.50. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.