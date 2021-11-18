Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 685,889 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

