Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Eneti has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $98.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eneti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth $1,339,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the second quarter worth $134,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth $2,614,000.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

