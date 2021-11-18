Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enfusion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Enfusion alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.