Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Engie has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

