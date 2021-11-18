Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 295,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 48,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $24.66 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

