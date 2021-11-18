Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.82% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $4,217,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,911,000.

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

