Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

