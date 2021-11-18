Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 63,391 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Bath & Body Works makes up approximately 1.2% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI opened at $74.60 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.