Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lessened its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

ENLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.