Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.59.

ENPH opened at $254.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $260.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

