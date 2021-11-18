Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENTG stock opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. Entourage Health has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.57.

About Entourage Health

