Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENZN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 54,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.19. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

