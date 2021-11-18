EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $111.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Argus from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.43.

EOG Resources stock opened at $90.08 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

