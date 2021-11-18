Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings per share of ($7.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 28,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,325. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 838,219 shares of company stock valued at $10,897,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after buying an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 920,213 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after buying an additional 435,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

