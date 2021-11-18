EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.440-$2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.720-$8.790 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $609.00.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $663.40. 2,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $311.82 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total value of $833,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,450 shares of company stock worth $8,255,166 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

