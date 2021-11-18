Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $26.79

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $26.02. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 45,640 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.