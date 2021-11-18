Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Update

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the October 14th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,426.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$62.97 during midday trading on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

