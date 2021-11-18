Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26).

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $137.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

