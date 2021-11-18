Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.19). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMBL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

