Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the highest is $3.25. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.29 to $14.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

ESS opened at $347.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $353.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.31 and its 200 day moving average is $318.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,669,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,153,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.