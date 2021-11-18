EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53). EuroDry had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in EuroDry by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

