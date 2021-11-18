EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $34.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in EuroDry by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.
EuroDry Company Profile
Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
