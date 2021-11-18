Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.20

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.20 and last traded at $109.57, with a volume of 3286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.04.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.
The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:EEFT)
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.
