Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.20

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.20 and last traded at $109.57, with a volume of 3286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

