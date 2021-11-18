Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives $102.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EUXTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Euronext stock remained flat at $$108.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11. Euronext has a 1 year low of $95.05 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

