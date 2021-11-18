European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EWCZ. Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $16,185,000.

