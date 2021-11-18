Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Up 66.3% in October

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EVBN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,067. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $214.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

