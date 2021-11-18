Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after acquiring an additional 722,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,252,000 after acquiring an additional 572,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eventbrite by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after acquiring an additional 822,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 30.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,424,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EB stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

