Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Edward Jones started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

KD stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.