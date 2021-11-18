Everest Re Group, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $31.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock opened at $278.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.10 and a 200-day moving average of $261.04. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everest Re Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.