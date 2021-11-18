Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.14.

Shares of RE stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.40. 161,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $289.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Everest Re Group by 379.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 86,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

