Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

EVGN opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Evogene has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Evogene by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evogene by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Evogene by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evogene by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Aegis began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

