Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.76% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.40 ($38.12).

Shares of FRA:EVK traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting €27.89 ($32.81). 472,012 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.50.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

