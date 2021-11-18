Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €29.00 by Nord/LB

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.28 ($37.97).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €27.89 ($32.81) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.50.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.