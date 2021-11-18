Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AQUA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

