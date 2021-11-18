Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.87. 6,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,076,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

