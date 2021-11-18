Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $33.73 million and $1.61 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00068391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00069226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00088960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,053.79 or 1.00485696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.18 or 0.06977590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme's launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

