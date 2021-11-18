ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.49 Million

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report $290.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.30 million and the highest is $292.30 million. ExlService reported sales of $248.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ExlService by 188.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ExlService by 229.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $138.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

