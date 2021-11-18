Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.49

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 36385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.