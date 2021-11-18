Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

EXTR opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $703,750. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,187,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 785,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after buying an additional 784,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 539,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

